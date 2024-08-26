Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,214,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 312,467 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.06% of American Superconductor worth $51,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Superconductor by 92.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after buying an additional 396,814 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,704,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 643.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 914,872 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,070. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $787.32 million, a P/E ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. As a group, analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,845.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,845.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $693,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on American Superconductor from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Report on AMSC

About American Superconductor

(Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.