Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,617 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $85,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.27.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded down $45.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $619.85. 4,113,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $173.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $639.27 and its 200 day moving average is $634.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

