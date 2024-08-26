Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 407,593 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,061,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,593 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 5.76% of Lemonade worth $67,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Lemonade by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMND. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $387,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $232,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,294.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMND traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,222. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $24.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

