Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 30,418 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,523,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $193,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.24. 1,101,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

