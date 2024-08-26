Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $757,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,133,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,281,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,393,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,769,000. Finally, Cosner Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $375.54. 643,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,002. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $371.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

