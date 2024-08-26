Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.99 Billion Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,692,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 164,314 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Home Depot worth $2,992,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $374.97. 1,384,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,037. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $371.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

