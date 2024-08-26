Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $618.26 Million Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,913,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 7.08% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $618,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,590,000 after purchasing an additional 130,803 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,133,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 503,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after purchasing an additional 57,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,924,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares during the period. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,655,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.85. 290,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,852. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.50 and a 1-year high of $105.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.80.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

