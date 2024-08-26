Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,323,752 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 48,702 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $670,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after purchasing an additional 766,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in EOG Resources by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $107,856,000 after acquiring an additional 339,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.15.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $3.16 on Monday, hitting $130.06. 1,395,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,056. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

