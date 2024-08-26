Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,660 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,784,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $205,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,674,000 after purchasing an additional 109,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,685,000 after acquiring an additional 236,697 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $130,386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.28. 883,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,147. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average of $113.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.