Bank of Stockton Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 871.8% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. 5,094,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,400,540. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

