Bank of Stockton Sells 1,560 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank of Stockton lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.8% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $102.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,535,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,332,375. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.63 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,700,840.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,174 shares of company stock worth $8,635,073 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.52.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

