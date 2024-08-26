Bank of Stockton Sells 6,823 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $64.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,078 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

