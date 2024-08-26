Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OZK. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank OZK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank OZK Trading Up 4.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 20,933.3% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.52. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.