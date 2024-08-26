Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Acquires 36,899 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,069 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,899 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG owned approximately 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $28,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $147.62. 1,477,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,170. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $186,946.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $312,033.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $186,946.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,638.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,726. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

