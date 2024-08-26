Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $2.25 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,696 shares of company stock worth $9,264,905 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SLB traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,244,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,669,561. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Citigroup lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.