Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BSX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,006,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,960 shares of company stock worth $2,638,984 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.