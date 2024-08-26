Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 1,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Moderna comprises approximately 1.5% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Moderna were worth $62,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 21.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $82.44. 4,225,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,500. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.41. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $105,280.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $49,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,471,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,671,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,238 shares of company stock valued at $49,455,904. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down previously from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.07.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

