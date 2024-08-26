Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 16,327 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,399 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,327 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 15,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,620 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.02. 2,847,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.