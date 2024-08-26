Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 25,607 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,607 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,586,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,463. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average of $69.32. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

