Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Sells 709 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Stryker were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.29. The stock had a trading volume of 966,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.11.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

