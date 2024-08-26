Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Takes Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $56,715,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,054,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,875,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Trading Up 3.5 %

VERX traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 929,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 926.50, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.66 million. Vertex had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VERX shares. Baird R W raised Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex

Vertex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.