Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 30,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSEARCA:EIDO traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 433,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. The company has a market capitalization of $466.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.55. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $23.46.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

