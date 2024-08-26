Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 600 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 429,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,094. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $65.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3374 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

