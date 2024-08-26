Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $156 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,167 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.4% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $155,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $160,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 240,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,616,000 after buying an additional 45,325 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.70. 5,478,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $165.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.95.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $124.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

