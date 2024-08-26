Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $5.37 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $232.02 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $234.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.64.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

