Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $67.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $69.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

