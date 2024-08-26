Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,478 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,399,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,825,795. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. CIBC raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

