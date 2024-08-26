Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 48,637 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,430 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,637 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.7% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $73,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 934 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $558.30. 2,023,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,660. The firm has a market cap of $247.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

