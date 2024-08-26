Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 39,729 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,986 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39,729 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK stock traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.40.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.05.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

