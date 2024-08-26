Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Announces Earnings Results

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Price Performance

Shares of BVNRY opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.67. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

