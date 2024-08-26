Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Announces Earnings Results

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Price Performance
Shares of BVNRY opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.67. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $14.60.
About Bavarian Nordic A/S
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bavarian Nordic A/S
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.