BCK Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BCK Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.8% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,933. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The firm has a market cap of $416.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

