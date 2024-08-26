Beacon Capital Management LLC Buys 49 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GD opened at $291.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $214.53 and a 12 month high of $302.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

