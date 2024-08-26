Beacon Capital Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.