Beacon Capital Management LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 34,442.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 348,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $971,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of FNDA opened at $58.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.65. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

