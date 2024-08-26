Beacon Capital Management LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Shopify by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Shopify by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982,434 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,982,000 after acquiring an additional 542,503 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,405,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,261,424. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.36. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.