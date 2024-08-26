Beacon Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY)

Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VSHY stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

Get Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

About Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF

(Free Report)

See Also

The Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (VSHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund actively invests in high yield debt securities from US and emerging market issuers, while targeting a portfolio duration of one to three years. VSHY was launched on Dec 5, 2016 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VSHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.