Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $358.29 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $358.29 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,688.39 or 0.04268479 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00041256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012936 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002109 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,302,533 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,602,533 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

