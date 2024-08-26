Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Bell Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Bell Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bell Financial Group Company Profile

Bell Financial Group Limited provides broking, online broking, corporate finance, and financial advisory services to private, institutional and corporate clients. It operates through Technology & Platforms, Products & Services, Retail, and Institutional segments. The company offers equities, portfolio administration, foreign exchange, superannuation, fixed income, margin lending, structured products, and third party clearing services, as well as retail, wholesale, and institutional online broking services.

