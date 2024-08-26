Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.29. 501,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,556. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $37.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.78.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $158,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,042.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 7,987.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,504,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,282 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,707,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,986,000 after buying an additional 1,520,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,288,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,415,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,765,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

