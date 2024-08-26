Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $14.94

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.94, but opened at $14.41. Bilibili shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 2,222,315 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILI has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.68.

Bilibili Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $2,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Further Reading

