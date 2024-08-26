BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of BMRN opened at $90.02 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.97.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $324,098,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,858.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,470,000 after purchasing an additional 616,301 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,606,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,850,000 after buying an additional 401,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

