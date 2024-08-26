Bittensor (TAO) Price Up 19.2% Over Last Week

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for approximately $338.82 or 0.00537960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and $65.15 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bittensor has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bittensor alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000094 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00244813 BTC.

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,283,393 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,279,178. The last known price of Bittensor is 350.14879651 USD and is up 5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $71,184,042.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.