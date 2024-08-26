BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.33

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $50.33, with a volume of 79547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.32.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

