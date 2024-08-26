BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.33

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $50.33, with a volume of 79547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.32.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.