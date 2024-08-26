Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Sells $761,227.20 in Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $761,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,715,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 26th, Phil Horlock sold 32,159 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $1,573,539.87.

Shares of BLBD stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.33. 164,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLBD. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Blue Bird by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

