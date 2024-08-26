BNB Price Hits $553.37 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $80.76 billion and $1.83 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $553.37 or 0.00876717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,935,284 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,935,357.12722293. The last known price of BNB is 572.5429756 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2218 active market(s) with $1,652,184,650.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
