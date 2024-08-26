BNB Price Hits $553.37 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $80.76 billion and $1.83 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $553.37 or 0.00876717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,935,284 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,935,357.12722293. The last known price of BNB is 572.5429756 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2218 active market(s) with $1,652,184,650.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

