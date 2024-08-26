BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Shares Sold by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XONE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 299.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.81. 52,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,532. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

