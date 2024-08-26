Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,068.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $62.49 on Friday, hitting $3,830.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,373. The company has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,801.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,692.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

