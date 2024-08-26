Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Booking by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in Booking by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Booking by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,068.32.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $22.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,853.08. 13,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,801.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,693.08. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32. The firm has a market cap of $130.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

