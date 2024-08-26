Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Cut by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,838 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 42.0% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 79,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 372,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,651,000 after acquiring an additional 14,063 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 75,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3,802.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,960 shares of company stock worth $2,638,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.17. 4,006,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,074. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.