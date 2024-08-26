Boyd Wealth Management LLC Has $14.34 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,577 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 7.9% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 325,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,819,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after purchasing an additional 142,388 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,053. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $40.74.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

